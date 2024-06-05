French Open 2024: It is Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz in semifinals, Iga Swiatek to meet Coco Gauff

For the first time since 2004, the French Open will have a champion whose name is not Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer. With the latter retired from professional sport, Nadal losing in the first round, and Djokovic withdrawing due to a knee injury, the doors open for names like Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner or Casper Ruud to etch their name in the annals of history at Roland Garros.

Ruud advanced to the semifinals after Djokovic’s pull out and will await the winner of the Alexander Zverev and Alex De Minaur clash, while second seed Sinner beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (3) to advance to his first Roland Garros semifinal.

Sinner will meet Alcaraz in the last four after the Spaniard beat Greekman Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-4 to advance.

Alcaraz made it a neat 6-0 over Tistsipas and has been the force to reckon with, especially after his comeback from an injury. Alcaraz, who is just 21 years old, will become the youngest man to win Grand Slams on three surfaces (grass, hardcourt and clay) if he wins the 2024 French Open. He won the US Open in 2022 and Wimbledon in 2023.

Both Alcaraz and Sinner have met eight times, with four wins each. The last time the pair met was at Indian Wells earlier this year, with Alcaraz winning in three sets.

The last time the pair clashed in a Grand Slam was at the US Open quarterfinals in 2022, in which Alcaraz won in a five-set marathon. The Spaniard went on to win the title.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek, the world no. 1 in women’s singles, beat Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 6-0, 6-2. She will meet American third seed Coco Gauff in the semifinals. Notably, Swiatek beat Gauff in the 2022 final at Roland Garros.

Swiatek is gunning to become the first woman to win the French Open title three times in a row, after Justine Henin did it between 2005 and 2007.

The Pole was troubled just once in the ongoing French Open when she stared at a match point to Naomi Osaka. Since saving that point, Swiatek looked in great form and is gunning to be the favourite to win the title for a third time.

Swiatek and Gauff have met 11 times on Tour and the World No. 1 has beaten the American 10 times.

Gauff fought back from a set down to beat three-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals to move into her third consecutive Grand Slam semifinal.