Gavaskar: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Unlikely to Play 2027 ODI World Cup

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli surprised fans by announcing their retirement from Test cricket ahead of the England series. Both had already stepped away from the shorter formats. They will now solely focus on ODI cricket.

Virat Kohli had previously shown interest in playing the 2027 ODI World Cup, and Rohit Sharma has also emphasized the importance of ODIs in his career. However, former Team India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes neither of them will likely feature in the 2027 World Cup. In his view, it is practically unrealistic for Rohit and Virat to continue until then.

He pointed out that while both players perform brilliantly in ODIs, the key question for 2027 is whether they will still be able to maintain the same level of aggression and consistency. That decision ultimately rests with the selection committee. If the selectors believe they are still capable, they could be chosen for the tournament.

From his perspective, Gavaskar assessed that Rohit and Virat may not be able to participate in the 2027 World Cup. However, he acknowledged that if they continue to perform at a high level and score centuries, nothing would stop them from making the squad.



