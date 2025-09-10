'Going to our home ground with confidence': Jaipur Pink Panthers' Nitin Kumar on home leg after Golden Raid win

Vizag: Jaipur Pink Panthers will carry winning momentum into their home leg in Jaipur after edging the Gujarat Giants in a tie-breaker Golden Raid at the Vishwanadh Sports Club on Tuesday. The two-time champions clinched a crucial tie-breaker win, with star raider Nitin Kumar scoring 15 points, before sealing the win in the Golden Raid.

Nitin said the win was the result of staying calm under pressure and trusting his preparation. “The coach told me to play freely and give my best. That’s exactly what I focused on, and it made all the difference,” he explained.

Head coach Narender Redhu praised his team’s discipline, particularly in neutralising the threat of their opponent's skipper, Mohammadreza Shadloui. “We had a clear plan and the boys stuck to it. Nitin executed perfectly, and that gave us the edge in a very tight contest,” he said.

Redhu also underlined the importance of giving opportunities to the team’s younger players. "Several of them are still adjusting to the pace of the league, but their effort and commitment have been outstanding. They’ve shown fight in every match, and that’s encouraging for the road ahead," he noted.

Looking ahead to their home leg, Nitin said the Pink Panthers were eager to build on this momentum. “Winning in such a close game gives us confidence. Now we return to Jaipur, and playing in front of our fans will push us even harder,” he said.

Redhu echoed that sentiment, calling fan support vital. “This win sets us up well for the Jaipur leg. The energy of our supporters will be crucial, and we are determined to make them proud,” he added.

With two wins and two losses so far, the Pink Panthers will look to turn home advantage into a springboard for the rest of the season.