Handball -One more in the IPL basket
Rajasthan Patriots -favourite of the lot
After Cricket and Kabbaddi, the international favourite -Handball will be launched in its Indian Premier League avatar on 8 June (Thursday) at Jaipur Rajasthan.
The game which was growing in popularity in India has taken a quantum leap into the highly organised and professional format under the IPL scheme of things. One of the top players of Handball in the country, Atul Kumar captain of Rajasthan Patriots spoke to The Hans India just before the launch. “ the facilities and infrastructure for handball as an international game will take a leap in India. Presently we are playing handball in the open grounds but soon it will be played in indoor stadiums also and will attract more youngsters towards the game, considering that 200 countries in the world play handball, In India many teams have already been formed which are spread all over the country and the IPL format of handball will bring the development of handball infrastructure in the country.” Atul is an officer in the Air Force who leads even the India team in international fixtures.
Handball is a vigorous game the top teams in the Handball IPL have players from Army, Navy, Airforce, CISF, Railways and services “But it must grow at the school and college levels for which infrastructure must be created by the governments. Before Kabbadi arrived in its IPL format nobody knew that it would be such a big hit, likewise Handball, given its highly youthful and energetic dispensation can be one more popular game on the IPL. The commercial angle will have to be worked out with more open-mindedness” Atul told.
When asked why he considers the Rajasthan Patriots as a favourite to win the title in the first IPL Atul said “We have the best players who have represented India in international fixtures represented India handball team in various levels and led their own teams in all the armed forces, railways, services, CISF and police. I am sure the Rajasthan Patriots will be one of the top favourites in the IPL for winning the trophy”
Delhi Panzers Garvit Gujarat Golden Eagles UP, Maharashtra Ironmen and Telugu Talons are the other teams that are going to take part in the IPL.
Following are the fixtures which will be live talecast on
08th June, 7:00 pm - Rajasthan Patriots vs Maharashtra Ironmen
08th June, 8:30 pm - Telugu Talons vs Garvit Gujarat
09th June, 7:00 pm - Golden Eagles UP vs Telugu Talons
09th June, 8:30 pm - Delhi Panzers vs Garvit Gujarat
10th June, 7:00 pm - Maharashtra Ironmen vs Golden Eagles UP
10th June, 8:30 pm - Rajasthan Patriots vs Delhi Panzers
11th June, 7:00 pm - Telugu Talons vs Maharashtra Ironmen
11th June, 8:30 pm - Rajasthan Patriots vs Garvit Gujarat
12th June, 7:00 pm - Telugu Talons vs Delhi Panzers
12th June, 8:30 pm - Golden Eagles UP vs Garvit Gujarat
13th June, 7:00 pm - Delhi Panzers vs Maharashtra Ironmen
13th June, 8:30 pm - Golden Eagles UP vs Rajasthan Patriots
14th June, 7:00 pm - Maharashtra Ironmen vs Garvit Gujarat
14th June, 8:30 pm - Telugu Talons vs Rajasthan Patriots
15th June, 7:00 pm - Golden Eagles UP vs Garvit Gujarat
15th June, 8:30 pm - Telugu Talons vs Delhi Panzers
16th June, 7:00 pm - Golden Eagles UP vs Rajasthan Patriots
16th June, 8:30 pm - Maharashtra Ironmen vs Delhi Panzers
17th June, 7:00 pm - Rajasthan Patriots vs Telugu Talons
17th June, 8:30 pm - Maharashtra Ironmen vs Garvit Gujarat
18th June, 7:00 pm - Telugu Talons vs Golden Eagles UP
18th June, 8:30 pm - Garvit Gujarat vs Delhi Panzers
19th June, 7:00 pm - Golden Eagles UP vs Maharashtra Ironmen
19th June, 8:30 pm - Delhi Panzers vs Rajasthan Patriots
20th June, 7:00 pm - Maharashtra Ironmen vs Telugu Talons
20th June, 8:30 pm - Garvit Gujarat vs Rajasthan Patriots
21st June, 7:00 pm - Golden Eagles UP vs Delhi Panzers
21st June, 8:30 pm - Telugu Talons vs Garvit Gujarat
22nd June, 7:00 pm - Rajasthan Patriots vs Maharashtra Ironmen
22nd June, 8:30 pm - Golden Eagles UP vs Delhi Panzers