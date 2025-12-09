Harish Rao unveils JPL jerseys of 10 media teams

Hyderabad :Former Minister and MLA T Harish Rao officially inaugurated the second season of the Necc-Journalist Premier League (JPL) on Sunday, emphasising the critical importance of health and fitness for media professionals. During the opening ceremony held at the MLRIT Cricket Grounds in Dundigal, Harish Rao unveiled the jerseys of the 10 participating media teams and tossed the coin to commence the first match, marking the start of the five-day tournament. Addressing the journalists, Harish Rao highlighted the unrelenting pressures faced by four key professions: Politicians, Journalists, Police, and Doctors. He noted that these groups rarely get time off, consistently prioritising their professional duties and commitment to public welfare over their personal lives.

He strongly recommended that journalists make yoga an indispensable part of their daily routine to maintain health and combat work-related stress. Harish Rao commended veteran athlete Marri Laxman Reddy, Chairman of MLRIT Educational Institutions, calling him an inspiration. He noted that even at the age of 80, Laxman Reddy appears as energetic as a 21-year-old due to his commitment to fitness. “Swimming across the Krishna River at this age is no ordinary feat,” Harish Rao remarked, urging the youth to take inspiration from the veteran athlete. He also applauded Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, Secretary of MLRIT and MLA of Malkajgiri, for establishing a hospital in his mother Arundathi Reddy’s name to provide free medical services to the poor.