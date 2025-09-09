Harry Kane did not see ‘fantastic’ Levy’s Tottenham exit coming

New Delhi: Tottenham Hotspur all-time leading scorer Harry Kane said he did not see executive chairman Daniel Levy’s departure from the club coming and praised him for having done a fantastic job while in North London.

Levy stepped down from Tottenham following nearly 25 years at the helm, fueling speculation over potential changes in ownership, which was later denied by the club.

“Obviously it was a bit of a surprise, if I’m honest. I didn’t expect it, didn’t see that coming. Daniel has been a fantastic chairman for Tottenham in the 20-or-so years he’s been there. Considering where the club was and where it is now, I think there's been a big change, not just on the pitch but off the pitch as well. At any stage there’s always going to be change in clubs, and change in the higher positions," said Kane, who left Spurs for FC Bayern Munich in 2023.

Under Levy, Spurs have been transformed over the last quarter of a century. It has played in European competitions in the last 18 of 20 seasons, becoming one of the world’s most recognised football clubs, consistently investing in its academy, players and facilities, including a new, world-class stadium and state of the art training centre.

The club has also competed regularly at the highest level, enjoying a number of fantastic on-field successes, including the recent Europa League cup win.

"Obviously I don’t know too much about why or what happened. All I can say is I wish Daniel all the best in whatever’s next for him. We obviously built a relationship over the time we had together. I'm sure at some stage we’ll catch up. Overall for Tottenham it’s a new chapter they're trying to create now," Kane added.



