Harshal Patel: Cannot bowl as fast as Umran Malik, need to keep developing skill set

Indian pacer Harshal Patel has said he needs to keep his skill set going to be effective at the highest level since he does not have the pace like Umran Malik.



Jammu and Kashmir bowler Umran caught everyone's attention by producing sheer pace consistently throughout the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year. He was one of the best outcomes from an otherwise forgettable season for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The SRH pacer finished fourth in the Purple Cap race with 22 wickets, three more than Royal Challengers Bangalore's Harshal. Rewarding his performance in IPL 2022, Umran received India's maiden call-up ahead of the five-match T20I series and was picked for India's two T20Is in Ireland too. The touring Indian side includes Harshal too.

While Umran is yet to make his India debut, Harshal has represented India 11 times so far.

"My focus is on trying to execute the best possible delivery at that point of time," he said ahead of the fourth T20 against South Africa. The 31-year-old bowler has picked up six wickets so far in this series.

"To be honest, people have been trying to anticipate what I am bowling for the last two years (in IPL). With every bowler the longer they play, the opposition will realise what the bowler's strengths and patterns are.

"As a bowler, my job is to stay one step ahead of them. At the end of the day, you can have 15 plans but on a particular day in a pressure situation, if you don't go out and execute with confidence, everything doesn't fall in place," added Harshal in the pre-match conference.

Harshal, who is yet to play an ODI for India, made his international debut last year during Team India's home series against New Zealand. Harshal has bagged 17 wickets in 11 T20Is, including a four-wicket haul, which he recently claimed against South Africa.

"I can't worry about pace because I can't bowl fast as Umran Malik. I have to develop skills to render myself effective at the international level. I have never been an express fast bowler though on a good day I can go near 140 kmph. My focus has always been to develop skills around my bowling and whatever limitations and advantages I have in my bowling.

"I would certainly prefer to play on slow wickets. It gives you a fighting chance. If you can keep playing on pitches like Delhi it can hamper your confidence a little bit. We have bowlers who can bowl on all pitches but it brings them more into the game when there are slightly slower pitches and slightly bigger ground dimensions," added Harshal.









The hosts are currently 1-2 down in the five-match T20I series against South Africa, with the fourth game to be played on Friday at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

India are scheduled to play the two T20Is in Ireland on June 26 and 28 in Dublin. Following which, they will play a six-match limited-overs series against England in July.