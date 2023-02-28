Haryana bags overall champion trophy

Hyderabad: Haryana emerged as the overall champion with 105 points closely followed by Assam as runners-up with 98 points at 5th National Cadet Taekwondo Championship 2023 held at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, here on Sunday.

The two-day championship was organised by Telangana Taekwondo Association under the Aegis of Taekwondo Federation of India and Telangana Olympic Association.

Perela Shekhar Rao, Chairman KVIC, G.Yoganand, Chairperson National Institute of Technology Calicut, presented the overall championship trophy to Haryana Team.

Results

Team Championship Male: 1st Place Haryana 80 Points; 2nd Place Assam 46 Points; 3rd Place Maharastra 43 Points

Team Championship Female: 1st Place Uttarakhand 54 Points; 2nd Place Assam 52 Points; 3rd Place Gujrat 51 Points

Overall Championship: 1st Place Haryana 105 Points; 2nd Place Assam 98 Points.