Hasaranga joins Shakib as world's top T20 all-rounder
Hardik Pandya remains the top-ranked Indian in the ICC ranking list for T20 all-rounders at number seven while Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has joined Bangladesh's Shakib al Hasan at the top of the pile.
With 185 points, Pandya is placed seventh behind Australia's Marcus Stoinis. Hasaranga moved up a place to be joint leader with Shakib with 228 points.
They were followed by Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi (218) and Zimbabwe's Sikander Raza (210), who also gained two places. South Africa's Aiden Markram (205) completed the top-5.
In the batters' ranking list, India's Suryakumar Yadav continues to be the number one with 861 points while England's Phil Salt was a distant second with 802 points. He was followed by Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan (781), Babar Azam (761) and Proteas batter Aiden Markram (755).
India's young batter Yashaswi Jaiswal was placed sixth with 714 points. The T20 bowlers' ranking chart was led by England spinner Adil Rashid (726 points). Hasaranga (687) was placed second and was followed by West Indies' Akeal Hosein (664). India's Axar Patel (660) was fourth. Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana was fifth with 659 points.