Hazard and Fabregas nominated for Premier League Hall of Fame

Chelsea could soon see two more of their icons enshrined in the Premier League Hall of Fame, with Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas both included in the 15-man shortlist for the 2025 inductions.

The Hall of Fame, launched in 2021, currently features 24 legends of the competition, including five former Chelsea stars — Petr Cech, Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard, Ashley Cole, and John Terry. Cole and Terry were the most recent Blues to be honoured, inducted in 2024.

Hazard, who dazzled Stamford Bridge for seven seasons, holds a special place in the hearts of Chelsea supporters. Voted the club’s Player of the Year four times, the Belgian winger combined flair, creativity, and decisive end product to become one of the Premier League’s most watchable talents.

Crowned Premier League Player of the Year in 2014/15, Hazard guided Chelsea to two league titles and became the only player of his era to surpass both 50 goals and 50 assists during his spell in England. Beyond the numbers, though, it was the moments of brilliance — solo runs, match-winning goals, and dazzling skill — that elevated him into club folklore.

Joining Chelsea in 2014, Fabregas formed a devastating partnership with Hazard, helping steer the Blues to titles in 2015 and 2017. The Spaniard, already established at Arsenal and Barcelona, returned to England as one of the finest pass-masters in modern football.

He became the first player to record 15 or more assists in a Premier League season with two different clubs, taking his overall tally to 111. That figure places him second on the all-time list, underlining his reputation as one of the most creative midfielders in the competition’s history.

Hazard and Fabregas face stiff competition for induction, with the shortlist also featuring Sol Campbell, Michael Carrick, Jermain Defoe, Patrice Evra, Les Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Gary Neville, Michael Owen, Teddy Sheringham, David Silva, Yaya Touré, Edwin van der Sar, and Nemanja Vidic.

Collectively, the nominees have amassed over 5,000 Premier League appearances, scored more than 1,000 goals, and won 44 league titles. Only two players will be inducted this year, with the Premier League describing the Hall of Fame as its highest individual honour. The results will be revealed at a special event on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.