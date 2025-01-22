HCA chief offers sports scholarship to archer

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President and Akshara International schools Chairman Arshanapalli JaganMohan Rao supported Peddapalli young archer T Chikitha Rao, who was selected for the Archery World Cup and Asia Cup.

Chikitha met him at JaganMohan Rao’s office in Madhapur on Tuesday evening. He learnt that Chikita, who grew up from a poor farmer’s family to become an international level archer, was facing difficulties due to lack finicial resources. He assured her that he would support her in every way.

Jagan Mohan Rao announced that Akshara International schools will provide a sports scholarship worth Rs.10 lakhs to Chikitha.

Jagan Mohan Rao also handed over Rs.50,000 cheque to Chikitha. From next month onwards she will receive a scholarship of Rs.15,000 every month for 5 years for her training, he added.