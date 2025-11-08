  • Menu
Hockey Hyderabad organises exhibition matches

Hockey Hyderabad organises exhibition matches
Highlights

Hockey Hyderabad celebrated 100 years of Indian hockey by organising a series of exhibition matches at the Railway Hockey Astro Turf Ground on Wednesday.

Hockey Hyderabad celebrated 100 years of Indian hockey by organising a series of exhibition matches at the Railway Hockey Astro Turf Ground on Wednesday. The event, held under the aegis of Telangana Hockey, featured senior, junior, and girls’ teams showcasing strong competitive spirit.

In the senior category, Telangana Police edged out Hyderabad XI with a 3–2 victory in a thrilling contest. In the girls’ match, TMRIES Borabanda defeated St. Joseph High School, Ramanthapur, 1–0. The junior boys’ clash saw Hyderabad Juniors secure a 1–0 win over Hymavathi High School, Amberpet. Hyderabad District Hockey President G. Nageshwar Rao presented the winners’ trophy to the Telangana Police team. General Secretary C.T. Bhim Singh and several officials were also present during the celebrations.

