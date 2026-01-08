Yash reveals an intense new gangster avatar as Raya with teaser release on his 40th birthday

Teaser trailer for "Toxic"

The two minute, 31 second video opens with a scene in the graveyard, with the priest of an institution conducting rites to mark the time of burial. The music builds to some hard-hitting music Toxic teaser release reveals that the gang might disrupt the ceremony and disrupts crowds all around. The gangster continues to take over the area for the burial of his son. In his conversation with his fellow gang members, he may be observed asking "Do you think he'll show up." and receiving the response "I doubt it. There's no one so insane" and he gives a great phrase for the entry of the leading character.

The entire cemetery, which appears to be rigged with explosives, explodes and we witness Yash's appearance as Raya with an Thompson machine-gun and smoking a cigar. In a black outfit, we can see him shooting at the enemy in an outrageous appearance, cutting them up and when the teaser is over, he says "Daddy's home".