2024 Paris Olympics: “Our goal is to play with heart, skill, and determination,” says Indian men’s hockey team coach Craig Fulton

The 16-member Indian men’s hockey squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics has been selected after careful consideration of various pointers, including the skills, dedication and resilience shown by the players, says Indian men’s hockey team’s head coach Craig Fulton.

The Indian men’s hockey team will be led by ace defender and drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh, with Hardik Singh as his deputy. Along with the duo, the experienced PR Sreejesh in the goal and the versatile Manpreet Singh in the midfield add a lot of experience in the Indian ranks.



The Indian men’s hockey team will be playing against defending champions Belgium, Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, and Ireland. If India finishes in the top four, they’ll advance to the quarterfinals.



Speaking about the team selection, Fulton said that every player who has been selected has demonstrated exceptional skills for the position in which he’ll be playing. “The selection process for the Paris Olympics’ squad was incredibly competitive due to the depth of talent within our ranks, however, I am confident that every player chosen will bring their best to Paris. Each player selected has demonstrated exceptional skill, dedication, and resilience throughout our rigorous preparation phase. Our journey has been marked by unwavering commitment to excellence and a collective drive to elevate Indian hockey on the world stage,” he said, in a statement to Hockey India.



He said the perfect blend of experience and youth will hold the team in good stead in their quest of finishing on the podium in Paris. “This squad embodies a perfect blend of experienced players and promising young talents, giving us the versatility and energy required to tackle the challenges ahead. Our focus has been on building a cohesive team that can adapt to different playing styles and situations, and I believe we have achieved that,” he added.



The Indian team’s head coach added that the goal is to finish on the podium and the team is ready to embrace the journey. “As we head to Paris, our goal is clear – to play with heart, skill, and determination. We are prepared to face the world's best teams and strive for the highest podium. This squad is ready to seize the opportunity and bring glory to India. We are confident in our abilities and excited about the journey ahead,” he concluded.



The Indian men’s hockey team has won 12 Olympic medals so far, including eight golds, one silver and three bronze medals. India won the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, ending a four-decade long drought.

