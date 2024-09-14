Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Harmanpreet Singh scores twice as India beat Pakistan 2-0

Moqi (China): Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored twice as India beat Pakistan 2-1 in the last group stage match of the Asian Champions Trophy at Moqi Hockey Training Base.

It was India’s fifth consecutive win in the six-team round-robin competition. Both India and Pakistan had already qualified for the last four round.

It was one of the closest hockey matches that took place between two arch-rivals as the Indian team held their breath to end the group stage match with a victory. Harmanpreet Singh's two goals were the difference after Pakistan took the lead early.

Pakistan took the early lead in the eighth minute of the game as Hannan Shahid flew towards the Indian circle and passed to Ahmad Nadeem, who was near the goalpost and deflected it into the Indian goal with ease as goalkeeper Krishna Pathak failed to save one.

In the 13th minute, skipper Harmanpreet Singh took charge and scored a goal off a penalty corner hitting the top of the right of the goal post. The other goal again came off a penalty corner in the 19th minute as the skipper this time flicked it just past the Pakistan goalkeeper.

The top four sides from the round-robin format qualifies for the semifinal scheduled for September 16, with the final slated for September 17.

The last time India faced Pakistan, the eventual champions thrashed the Men in Green 10-2 in the Pool A match at the Asian Games. This was the highest ever margin of victory for India against Pakistan and the first time the ‘Men in Blue’ scored more than seven goals in 180 face-offs so far.

India defeated Pakistan 4-0 victory at the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai.