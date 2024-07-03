Live
- NSE warns investors against persons promising assured returns in stock market
- No scams during our tenure: DCM DK Shivakumar
- In RS speech, PM Modi turned the tables on Cong's '1/3rd govt' jibe with '20 more' years retort
- Couple buried, children injured after house collapses in Tripura
- Paytm launches 'Health Saathi' protection plan for its merchant partners
- Two held in Punjab for trafficking people to Cambodia
- Channapatna will become Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar
- 'Midfielder' Starmer within striking distance of rewriting history in UK
- Jr Women, Men North Zone Hockey: Uttarakhand, Haryana emerge winners
- Citizens Specialty Hospital Saves 23-year-old with Emergency Neurosurgery
Just In
Jr Women, Men North Zone Hockey: Uttarakhand, Haryana emerge winners
Hockey Uttarakhand and Hockey Haryana won their respective matches in the women’s category while Delhi Hockey emerged victorious in the men’s category on Day 3 of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men North Zone Championship 2024 in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday.
Jhansi: Hockey Uttarakhand and Hockey Haryana won their respective matches in the women’s category while Delhi Hockey emerged victorious in the men’s category on Day 3 of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men North Zone Championship 2024 in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday.
Hockey Uttarakhand win 24-0
In the day's first fixture in the women’s section, Hockey Uttarakhand defeated Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 25-0. Aarti (22’, 43’, 48’, 49’, 53’, 56’), Neelam (4’, 22’, 44’, 52’, 59’) and Aarti were the standout performers of the game, scoring six and five goals respectively.
Ankita Mishra (7’, 36’, 39’. 47’), Raeen Kehkasha Ali (5’, 29’, 37’), and Saloni Pilkhwal (33’, 41’, 56’) also bagged hat-tricks, while Vansi (9’), Jyoti Mahara (41’), Babita Yadav (45’) Kavita (55’) scored a goal each.
Hockey Haryana defeat Delhi Hockey
In the second women’s encounter of the day, Hockey Haryana defeated Delhi Hockey 4-1. Ritika (9’, 23’) gave Haryana the lead and doubled her tally soon after. Pooja Malik (27’) and Sejal (35’) chipped in with a goal each as well. Captain Anshika (36’) was the only goal scorer for Delhi.
Commanding win for Delhi Hockey
In the first men’s encounter, Delhi Hockey defeated Hockey Himachal 9-0. After an early green card, Bhanu (14’, 17’, 38’, 56’, 58’) led Delhi’s attack with five goals while he was supported by the efforts of Mohd Amir Chaudhary’s (26’, 32’) and goals from Rishu (10’) and Afridi (34’)
Later in the day, Hockey Haryana takes on Uttar Pradesh Hockey in the second men’s encounter.
In a late evening encounter on Tuesday, Hockey Chandigarh recorded a 13-1 victory against Hockey Jammu & Kashmir. Misbah Khan (8’, 28’, 30’, 49’) was the leading goal scorer for Hockey Chandigarh with four goals and Rishav (25’, 49’, 55’) scored a hattrick.
Amongst the other scorers were Pankaj Sharma (3’, 24’), Sukhmanpreet Singh (16’), Prince Singh (33’), Gurjeet Singh (41’), and Sukhpreet Singh (43’). Hockey Jammu & Kashmir’s sole goal was scored by Gurpreet Singh (19’).