HPRC International Women's Arena Polo Cup begins today

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club (HPRC) is all set to host India's first International Women's Arena Polo Cup, a tri-nation challenge featuring teams from USA, Egypt and India, at the HPRC Arena Polo Ground, Hyderabad.

The event will witness women players from the United States and Egypt battle it out against Indians to clinch honours

The international women's polo cup will begin at 7 pm on Friday (January 24) while the finals of a uniquely conceptualised 'The battle of sexes' will be held at 7 pm on Saturday promises to be an exhilarating weekend and comes as the perfect prelude to Sunday's breathtaking R-Day celebrations.

The League Games are played on Thursday at 7 pm. In its ongoing quest to promote Polo and especially women players, HPRC is now hosting the Tri-nation International Women's Arena Polo Cup in association with Polo Yatra.

The participating teams have arrived and the players look forward to an exciting tournament to be played under floodlights.

HPRC expressed its gratitude to the Indian Polo Association for its guidance and support.

HPRC was established in the year 2005 by a very passionate and visionary Polo player, Chaitania Kumar President HPRC, who wanted to create a world class Polo facility at his home city of Hyderabad.

With the support of its esteemed patrons and the sport lovers of Hyderabad, HPRC has steadily grown over the years and blossomed to become one of the finest facilities for Polo and horse riding in South Asia, a press release said on Thursday.

HPRC now has 100 thoroughbred Polo playing horses and high quality stables, superbly floodlit outdoor and indoor riding arenas, a fully equipped gymnasium and many more sports facilities make HPRC ideal for learners, sports enthusiasts and Polo players.

Polo is one of the world's most exciting sports and is played in 76 countries in the world. Polo is widely known to be a very high risk sport, because the probability of injury while playing on galloping horses always remains very high.

One of the most unique and universally respected features of Polo and equestrian sports, is that men and women play together. There is no distinction on the basis of gender, as all players are rated only by their skill levels.