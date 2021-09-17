Hyderabad FC announces unique partnership with ‘Maidaan’ movie

Hyderabad: Hyderabad FC and Maidaan – a feature Hindi film presented by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor, produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Zee Studios – have announced a unique partnership which aims at collectively working on giving a boost to grassroots football in Hyderabad and the country.

The one-of-its-kind collaboration of sports and cinema will elevate the interest of Gen-Z and enable in developing and nurturing young sporting talents of the country and also bring to light the unheard stories of the heroes of Indian football.

The partnership launched on Thursday through a virtual press conference witnessed the coming together of Varun Tripuraneni - Co-Owner, Hyderabad FC, Boney Kapoor – Producer, Maidaan, Amit Sharma – Director, Maidaan, Akash Chawla – Producer, Maidaan and Arunava Joy Sengupta – Producer, Maidaan.

Speaking on the association, Mr. Varun Tripuraneni, Co-Owner, Hyderabad FC said, "We are honoured and delighted to be associated with the Maidaan Team. This partnership will celebrate the legacy of Syed Abdul Rahim Sahab, who has been an inspiration not only to the football players in Hyderabad, but across the footballing community in India.

May it be from the times of Rahim Sahab to PV Sindhu, Hyderabad is known to have produced some of the finest sportsmen of our country who have contributed immensely to their respective sport and remain the pride of our nation. It is truly a proud moment for all of us at Hyderabad FC to be representing a city which has a rich history and legacy in sports. Our association with Maidaan will aid us in taking football to every corner of the country and promote the sport amongst young and aspiring football fanatics."