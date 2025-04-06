I-League 2024-25: Inter Kashi defeat Rajasthan 3-1, Churchill Brothers remain provisional winners

The I-League has seen its fair share of dramatic finishes over the years, but few finales have matched the nail-biting intensity of Sunday. At the Kalyani Municipal Stadium, Inter Kashi kept their title dreams alive in the most thrilling fashion, scoring twice in stoppage time to seal a 3–1 win over Rajasthan United FC in their final league fixture of the 2024–25 I-League season.

While the win marked a memorable end to Inter Kashi’s on-field campaign, their title celebrations remain on hold. They finished on 39 points from their 22 matches, one behind provisional table toppers Churchill Brothers FC Goa, who drew Real Kashmir 1-1 in their last match of the season. They must await the result of the AIFF Appeals Committee’s hearing on the match between Namdhari FC and Inter Kashi (Match No. 45). Meanwhile, Gokulam Kerala, the third contender in the title race, lost 3-4 to Dempo SC, thus ending their title hopes.

Prasanth Karuthadathkuni (12’) opened the scoring early for Inter Kashi, but Alain Oyarzun (69’) drew Rajasthan United level in the second half. Just when it seemed the game was headed for a draw - a result that would have ended their title hopes - David Humanes Munoz (90+4’) and substitute Matija Babovic (90+7’) stepped up in stoppage time with two decisive goals to snatch the victory.

Inter Kashi began the game with a clear sense of purpose - only a win would suffice. They delivered early when Edmund Lalrindika fought off two defenders to drill a low ball across the face of goal. Prasanth was perfectly placed at the far post and tapped in the opener to give his side a dream start.

Rather than building on their momentum, however, Inter Kashi grew cautious. Their forwards lacked sharpness in the final third and were frequently caught in possession. Rajasthan United, having found their footing, started to press higher and worked the ball well through midfield. Their pressure finally paid off in the 69th minute when Oyarzun, their ever-reliable captain, bent in a curling corner kick that eluded everyone - including Inter Kashi’s defenders and goalkeeper - and nestled into the net.

The equaliser shook Inter Kashi into action. They pushed forward with greater urgency, but a combination of last-ditch defending and wayward finishing kept the score level heading into injury time. With time running out and title hopes slipping, Inter Kashi found their breakthrough.

In the 91st minute, a corner from Nikola Stojanovic created chaos in the box, and Muñoz latched onto the loose ball to slam it into the net. Two minutes later, Babovic applied the finishing touch with a composed strike past the keeper after a slick passing move, sealing the match 3–1.