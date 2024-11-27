I was caught off guard, Guardiola clarifies on self-harm comments

New Delhi: Following Pep Guardiola’s press conference comments claiming ’I want to harm myself,’ after he was seen with cuts on his nose and a mark on his head caused accidentally by a sharpened fingernail, the Spaniard took to social media to clarify he did not intend to joke about the serious matter.

“I was caught off guard with a question at the end of a press conference last night about a scratch that had appeared on my face and explained that a sharp fingernail had accidentally caused this.

“My answer was in no way intended to make light of the very serious issue of self-harm. I know that many people struggle with mental health issues every day, and I would like to take this moment to highlight one of the ways in which people can seek help, by calling the Samaritans hotline,” read the statement posted on Instagram.

Feyenoord came from 3-0 down to score three late goals to hold Manchester City to a 3-3 draw and earned a point against Pep Guardiola's side in a Champions League match.

Erling Haaland struck twice, his first making him the fastest player to '50-goal involvements' in Champions League history when he scored from the penalty spot just before the break in just his 44th appearance in the competition. Ilkay Gundogan’s effort had initially put the hosts in complete control. But the Dutch side scored three times in the final 15 minutes through Anis Hadj Moussa, Santiago Gimenez and David Hancko to grab a point.

Following the game, Guardiola claimed the result was ‘difficult to swallow.’

“It will be a tough season for us and we have to accept it. We lost a lot of games lately, we are fragile and of course, we needed a victory. We were playing at a good level but the first time something happened. we had problems. I don’t know if it is mental. The first goal ­cannot happen and the second as well. After that, we forget what happened.

“Three episodes, they didn’t allow us what we needed to win for many reasons, not just in terms of qualification or getting the points to go through. Other reasons. It is what it is, difficult to swallow right now.

Manchester City have lost five and drawn one of their last six games. The 0-4 loss against Tottenham Hotspur and draw against Feyenoord has put the side under serious pressure ahead of the December fixtures, which is considered to be the toughest part of the season.



