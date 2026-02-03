ICC mulls suspending Pak as T20 WC ‘India boycott’ row deepens

New Delhi/Islamabad: Hours after the Pakistan government announced that the cricket team of the country will not play against India in the upcoming T20 World Cup, the ICC has warned to reconsider the stance, making the board aware of the long-term implications they might face as a result of boycotting the high-profile fixture.

The ICC issued a warning that the boycott could lead to punitive sanctions, including its suspension.

“The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of,” the global body said in a statement.

Pakistan on Sunday announced a boycott of its high-profile men’s T20 World Cup group league match against India. “The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on February 15 against India,” the government posted on social media.

“While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan,” the ICC further stated.