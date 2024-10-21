ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand beat South Africa to win maiden World Cup title

Hyderabad: New Zealand women’s cricket team won their first-ever ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title after beating South Africa by 32 runs in a pulsating final in Dubai on Sunday night.

New Zealand, after being asked to bat first, posted 158/5 in their 20 overs with Amelia Kerr scoring 43 off 38 balls and Brooke Halliday scoring 38 off 28 balls to push New Zealand to a competitive score.



Chasing 159 to win the World Cup, South Africa could only manage 126/9 in their 20 overs.



This is South Africa’s second successive loss in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final. They had lost to Australia in the previous edition of the World Cup.



This was also South Africa’s second loss in this year’s T20 World Cup after the South African men’s team lost the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 final to India in June 2024.



South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt (33 off 27 balls) started well and propelled her team to 47/0 in the first six overs and South Africa looked in cruise control.



Once Wolvaardt was dismissed, Anneke Bosch, who was the hero in the semifinal, also couldn’t get going and South Africa were found wanting on many occasions.



However, the New Zealand bowlers kept it tight in the middle overs and strangled the South African batters, who were not able to keep up with the run rate, and succumbed under pressure.



Amelia Kerr, who shone with the bat, also starred with her leg-spin bowling as well as returning with figures of 3/24 in her four overs.



New Zealand had come into the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on the back of 10 consecutive losses but ended the tournament on a record-high.



Sunday summed up a super Sunday for New Zealand as the women’s team’s triumph came barely hours after the New Zealand men’s cricket team won a Test match in India after more than 35 years.



Brief scores: New Zealand 158/5 in 20 overs (Amelia Kerr 43, Brooke Halliday 38; Nonkululeko Mlaba 2/31) beat South Africa 126/9 in 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 33, Amelia Kerr 3/24).

