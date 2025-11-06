IND vs AUS 4th T20I Live: India Lose Quick Wickets After Strong Start in Queensland

Team India is struggling against Australia in the fourth T20I match as they now stand at 136 for 6 in 16.4 overs.

The match is currently underway at the Carrara Oval in Queensland. After a good start, led by Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, the Men in Blue lost quick wickets in the middle overs as Australia’s spinners clawed their way back into the game.

Scorecard:

India: 136/6 (16.4 overs)

Run rate: 8.16

Extras: 7

Fall of wickets: 56/1, 88/2, 121/3, 125/4, 131/5, 136/6