IND vs BAN: Play on Day 2 called off without a ball being bowled due to heavy rain

Hyderabad: The second day of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur was called off without a ball being bowled due to heavy rains.

There was overnight rain and a persistent drizzle in the morning turned into heavy rain leaving the fans frustrated.



Although the players made their way to the ground at the stipulated time, the rain did not relent for almost the entire duration of the first session.



The rain stopped at around 11.15 am and the groundsmen immediately got to work.



The players took an early lunch session and three super soppers along with groundsmen tried to get the ground in shape for the day to begin. However, just around the stipulated tea time, poor visibility meant there was no chance of any action possible on the day.



The match officials did an inspection at around 2 pm and officially called off the play for the day after informing both the captains.



As per weather reports, Kanpur might get more overnight rain and Sunday could also be a rainy day. Given the drainage system at the Green Park Stadium, more rain means even Sunday could be a truncated day or a no-play day.



However, there is no rain forecast on day four and day five of the Test matches – Monday and Tuesday.



When play resumes, Bangladesh will resume from 107 for the loss of three wickets and if play doesn’t happen on Sunday too, the match might be heading towards a tame draw.



India and Bangladesh are squaring off in a two-Test match series. India won the first Test by 280 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai last week.



The teams will play three T20 internationals after the Test series.

