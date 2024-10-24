IND vs NZ: Washington Sundar shines as India dominate first day’s play against New Zealand

Hyderabad: Indian off-spinner Washington Sundar re-entered the Test area with a bang returning with his career-best figures of 7/59 as India bowled New Zealand out for 259 in their first innings in the second Test at Pune on Thursday.

Playing 11 overs, India were 16/1, losing Rohit Sharma for a duck, when stumps were drawn on the first day.



Yashasvi Jaiswal (6 batting) and Shubman Gill 10 (batting) will resume India’s innings on day two.



It was an Washington Sundar show after Ravichandran Ashwin (3/64) accounted for Tom Latham (15), Devon Conway (76) and Will Young (18) to leave New Zealand at a precarious 138/3 in the 43rd over.



Sundar struck for the first time when he castled Rachin Ravindra, who was out for a well-made 65, as New Zealand slipped to 197/4.



The off-spinner gave India the momentum shift they were looking for at the stroke of tea when he bowled Tom Blundell for 3 as New Zealand lost half their side for 201.



The 25-year-old Sundar, who is playing his first Test for India since March 2021, stole the limelight in the third session, running amok.



Out of the seven wickets, Sundar nailed his line and length by targeting the off-stump and repeatedly hitting them to clean bowl five of his seven wickets.



After sending back Ravindra and Blundell (3) in the second session, he castled Mitchell Santner (33), Tim Southee (5) and Ajaz Patel (4) while he caught Darly Mitchell plumb in front and had Glenn Phillips caught by Ashwin.



After New Zealand were bowled out for 259, the Indian openers had to negotiate 11 overs but Tim Southee pitched obe ball on a good length area, around the off stump and got it to shape it away from the Indian captain who looked all at bay as he was bowled for no score.



Brief scores: New Zealand 259 (Devon Conway 76, Rachin Ravindra 65, Mitchell Santner 33, Washington Sundar 7/59, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/64) vs India 16/1 in 11 overs.

