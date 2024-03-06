  • Menu
India-2 storm into semis in International Arena Polo Championship 2024

India-2 storm into semis in International Arena Polo Championship 2024
Hyderabad: India-2 made a galloping start as they outplayed Luxembourg 15-5 to storm into the semifinals of the high-voltage International Arena Polo...

Hyderabad: India-2 made a galloping start as they outplayed Luxembourg 15-5 to storm into the semifinals of the high-voltage International Arena Polo Championship 2024 at the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club (HPRC) in Aziznagar, Moinabad mandal, on Tuesday.

The jam-packed polo arena with as many as 500 students and other spectators provided an electrifying atmosphere to the championship.

In all six teams are taking part in the championship which will draw to a close on March 10.

The USA and host India are fielding two teams apiece while the other contenders for the coveted honours are Luxembourg and Spain.

With the championship entering the third day, two teams Spain and India-2 have booked the semifinals.

The game on Wednesday between the formidable USA-1 and India-1 will complete the lineup for the last-4 showdown.

