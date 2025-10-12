India juniors edge Great Britain 3-2

Johor Bahru (Malaysia): Captain Rohit led by example with two goals as Indian junior men’s hockey team opened its Sultan of Johor Cup campaign with a 3-2 win over Great Britain here on Saturday.

Rohit (45+’, 52’) and Ravneet Singh (23’) were the goal-scorers for India while Michael Royden (26’) and Kaden Draysey (46’) scored for Great Britain.

The first quarter saw both sides play an entertaining end-to-end hockey but neither team could break the deadlock.

India came close to scoring in the 22nd minute but Manmeet Singh’s shot on goal was met with a goalline clearance by Great Britain’s defence. However, India finally found their opening goal in the very next minute. Gurjot Singh made a strong run from the right into the circle and passed it through the Great Britain defence to the far post where Ravneet (23’) put the ball into the net in style.

Moments later, in the 26th minute Great Britain levelled the score with an equaliser. Captain Max Anderson made a run from right and passed it in the centre for Michael Royden (26’) who slotted the ball in the top left corner.

The third quarter started with both sides exchanging possession while looking for an opening on goal but the defenders were in top form and fended off the attacks.

In the 45th minute, Great Britain received a penalty corner but couldn’t make the most of it.

Seconds later India too received a penalty corner at the other end of the field. Rohit (45’+) stepped up on the occasion and scored with a brilliant dragflick to give India the lead again.

In the 46th minute Great Britain were fortunate to receive a penalty stroke which was converted by Kaden Draysey (46’) to equalise again.

India won successive penalty corners in the 50th, 51st and 52nd minute respectively and although they couldn’t capitalise on the first two chances, Rohit delivered a spectacular strike in the third attempt to claim the lead and the win for India.

India will next face New Zealand on Sunday.