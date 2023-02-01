India to host Volleyball Club World Championships from Dec 6

New Delhi: Volleyball World and FIVB on Tuesday announced India as the host nation for the Men's Club World Championships for two years in partnership with the Prime Volleyball League.

As the host nation, the winners of the Prime Volleyball League in 2023 and 2024 will represent India in the tournaments, where they will face fierce competition against established clubs from the top volleyball nations from around the globe like Italy, Brazil, Iran and others.

The championships will be staged between December 6 and 10, 2023. The host city will be announced later this year.

The tournament brings the best of international volleyball to India, where the sport is seeing a meteoric rise since the commencement of the Prime Volleyball League in 2022.

Season 1 of the league saw a cumulative TV viewership of 133 million in India alone and managed to reach over 84 million fans on digital platforms.

The FIVB President Ary S Graca Filho said, "The FIVB is delighted to bring the best of men's club volleyball to India for the first time ever! With the top clubs in the world, including the host nation, taking part, fans in India and around the world can be assured of thrilling volleyball action and incredible athlete performances."