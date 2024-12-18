Live
India to host World Boxing Cup Final in November 2025
New Delhi: India is set to host the World Boxing Cup Final in November next year, reaffirming its support for the breakaway World Boxing (WB) body.
The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) will also simultaneously host the third World Boxing Congress, which will include elections for the Presidency and Executive Board.
The tournament will be the first international event hosted by the BFI after opting to join the new governing body earlier this year. The last time BFI hosted an international event was the International Boxing Association (IBA) Women’s World Boxing Championship in 2023.
“It is a proud moment for India to be recognised by World Boxing for hosting such prestigious events. This opportunity not only highlights India’s organisational excellence but also underscores our unwa-vering commitment to ensuring boxing remains an integral part of the Olympic movement,” BFI Presi-dent Ajay Singh said. “We are honoured to contribute to the sport’s legacy and look forward to welcoming the global boxing community to India in 2025,” Singh added. The date of the tournament will be confirmed in January. The first World Boxing Cup of the year will be held in Brazil in March, followed by competitions in Ger-many, Kazakhstan and India.