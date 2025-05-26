India vs England 2025: Full 5-Match Test Series Preview, Schedule & Live Streaming Details

There is less than a month left for the 5-match Test series between England and India, which will begin on June 20. This mega series will start in just 25 days. It is the first series for both teams as part of the 2025-2027 Test cycle.

The BCCI announced the Indian Test team for this series on Saturday (May 24), naming a total of 18 players. On the other hand, England recently completed their only Test against Zimbabwe. Indian cricketers, who are currently busy playing in the IPL, will leave for England immediately after the tournament ends.

This time, India will enter the series with a completely young squad. It will be a big challenge for the young Indian team to perform on English pitches. There are doubts about whether they will at least be able to compete with England.

With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announcing their retirement from Test cricket, Shubman Gill has been named the new captain of the Indian Test team. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant will act as the vice-captain. On the other hand, the England team looks strong under the captaincy of Ben Stokes. The players in that team have been in great form recently and are determined to win the series.

Where to watch live streaming?

The Test series between India and England will be telecast live on Star Sports Networks on TV. Live streaming will be available on Jio Hotstar. Jio Hotstar, which currently holds the IPL rights, has also acquired the digital rights for this Test series. All five Test matches will start at 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Indian Test team for England tour:

Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper, vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudarshan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Shardul Singh Thakur, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

England vs India 2025 Test Series Schedule:

1st Test: June 20-24 - Headingley, Leeds

2nd Test: July 2-6 - Edgbaston, Birmingham

3rd Test: July 10-14 - Lord's, London

4th Test: July 23-27 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test: July 31-August 4 - Kia Oval, London