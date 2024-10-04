Indian cricket team focuses on rhythm and flow in intense fielding drill ahead of India vs Bangladesh first T20

Hyderabad: The Indian men’s T20 cricket team commenced their training session at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior ahead of the three T20 internationals against Bangladesh.

The T20 team captain Suryakumar Yadav, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, head coach Gautam Gambhir, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate and fielding coach T Dilip got down to business with an intense fielding session.



Dilip stressed on the importance of rhythm and flow during the fielding drills and emphasises on feet movement. “Get your feet where you are throwing. As simple as that. I am not looking at intensity but rhythm and flow is something we have to achieve today. And once we break into that, we will move and take 15 catches,” Dilip was heard instructing the Indian team.



A video of the fielding session was uploaded on social media by the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) official handle with a caption: “Gearing up in Gwalior with radiant rhythm and full flow. Team India hone their fielding skills ahead of the INDvsBAN T20I series opener.”



After an intense fielding drill, the team moved to some catch practice with Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik pulling off some good running catches.



The team also had an outfield catching training session under the watchful eyes of the entire support staff unit.



The T20 series against Bangladesh will be Suryakumar Yadav’s second series as the captain of the Indian T20 team. He led India to a 3-0 win against Sri Lanka in July 2024.



The India vs Bangladesh three T20 internationals will be played in Gwalior, New Delhi and Hyderabad.

