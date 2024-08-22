Indian men and women’s cricket teams to tour England in 2025

The Indian men’s and women’s cricket teams will tour England for a multi-format series next year. The Indian men’s team will tour England from June 20 to August 4, 2025 while the women will play their matches in England from June 28 to July 22, 2025.

The Indian men’s cricket team will play five Test matches and kick off their next World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle with the first Test in Leeds.



The Indian women’s cricket team will then return to England in 2026 to play a Test match at Lord’s. This will be the first-ever women’s Test match at Lord’s.



The Indian men’s cricket team last toured England in 2021-22 and played four Test matches which ended in a 2-2 draw. India lead 2-1 before the final Test was rescheduled due to COVID-19 protocols in place at that time.



Jasprit Bumrah led India in the fourth Test and England drew level in the series.



The Indian men’s cricket team will commence their 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle with the first Test in Leeds from June 20. Birmingham will host the second Test from July 2 while Lord’s will be the venue for the third Test from July 10.



India and England will play the fourth and fifth Test matches in Manchester and The Oval respectively.



Meanwhile, the Indian women will start their England sojourn with five T20 internationals. The first will be played June 28 in Nottingham while Bristol will host the second T2o on July 1.



The Oval will be the venue for the third T20 while Manchester and Birmingham will host the next two T20s on July 9 and July 12, respectively.



The Indian women’s team will next play three one day internationals on July 16, July 19 and July 22 in Southampton, Lord’s and Chester-le-Street respectively.



Speaking about India touring England in the next World Test Championship cycle, the England Cricket Board CEO Richard Gould said the India vs England draw is the highlight of the English summer. “India touring is always a big draw and a highlight of any cricket summer. The last men’s Test series here was a nailbiter and I am sure next year’s clash will be just as exciting, while our women’s series are always fiercely competitive,” Gould said, in a statement.



India’s last series win in England came in 2007 when India beat England 1-0 under Rahul Dravid’s captaincy.

