Indian National Rally Championship makes return to Hyderabad
After a gap of 17 years, the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship returns to the iconic city, that used to host the popular Charminar and Deccan Rallies.
The Ceremonial start was flagged off at 4pm on Friday by Anurag Sharma, IPS, Telangana’s first DGP. The competitive Special Stages, closed for traffic, will be run on Saturday and Sunday.
There are two Special Stages (SS), JVR and Sanghi. While the 12.30km JVR runs in the forward direction twice on Saturday, the longer 30-km Sanghi stages runs in the reverse direction once on Saturday and twice in the forward direction on Sunday.
The Round 4 of the Blueband FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2023 organised by Telangana Motor Sports Foundation and Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) is promoted by Blueband Sports and has attracted 55 entries including the cream of talent from the rallying world across the country.
Aroor Arjun Rao and co-driver Satish Rajagopal of Mandovi Racing, who won all the three rounds this year, will be looking for a safe finish to clinch the overall championship.