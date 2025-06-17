Indian shooters shines bright in Munich, returns home with two gold and two bronze

New Delhi: The Indian pistol and rifle shooters showcased exceptional performances at the recently concluded ISSF World Cup 2025 in Munich, securing four medals, including two gold and two bronze. This achievement propelled India to an impressive third-place finish in the overall points table, trailing only China and Norway.

India's medal quest began with two-time Olympian Elavenil Valarivan, who clinched a bronze in the women's 10m air rifle category. The 25-year-old demonstrated remarkable skill, registering a score of 231.2 in the final. Earlier in the qualification round, Valarivan set a new national record with an outstanding score of 635.9.

Adding to India's bronze medal tally was Sift Kaur Samra in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event. The 23-year-old, who holds the current world record in this discipline (recorded during the 2022 Asian Games with a score of 469.6), secured her podium finish with a final score of 453.1. This win follows her gold medal triumph in the same category at the 2025 ISSF World Cup Buenos Aires earlier this year.

The first gold medal for India at the tournament was secured by the young prodigy Suruchi Singh in the women's 10m air pistol event. The 19-year-old displayed nerves of steel, recording a total score of 241.9 in the final to claim the top spot on the podium. This marks Suruchi's third consecutive gold medal at an ISSF World Cup this year, having previously won gold in both the Buenos Aires and Lima legs of the tournament, cementing her dominance.

"It feels surreal to win my third consecutive ISSF World Cup gold," said Suruchi Singh. "The competition here in Munich was intense, but I focused on my technique and stayed calm. I am incredibly grateful for the support from my coaches and the entire team. I am looking forward to winning more such medals and making my country and countrymen proud," she added.

India's gold medal count was further boosted by the formidable duo of Arjun Singh Babuta and Arya Borse in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. They delivered a commanding performance in the final, defeating China's duo of Wang Zifei and Sheng Lihao with a decisive score of 17-7. Earlier, the Indian pair showcased their prowess by scoring 635.2 in the qualification round, against the Chinese team's 635.9, which is also the new qualification world record.

President of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, expressed pride in the exceptional achievements of the Indian athletes and extended his best wishes, while also promising them further support from NRAI.

"We are incredibly proud of our shooters' remarkable achievements at the ISSF World Cup in Munich. Their dedication, hard work, and consistent performances continue to bring laurels to the nation. We remain committed to supporting our athletes as they strive for even greater heights," Singh said.

Expressing his excitement to watch the athletes in the first-ever Shooting League of India, he added, "With our shooters making the nation proud around the world, we are even more excited to watch them in action when the inaugural edition of the Shooting League of India kicks off later this year, as they will get the chance to perform on their home soil, along with many global stars."

A 36-member Indian contingent took part in the third ISSF World Cup of the year in Munich. India had previously won eight medals—four gold, two silver, and two bronze—in the Buenos Aires edition and seven medals—two gold, four silver, and a bronze—in the Lima leg. The next leg of the 2025 ISSF World Cup will take place in Ningbo, China, in September.