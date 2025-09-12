Indian Supercross Racing League: Hyderabad to host Round 2 in December

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), the world’s first-of-its-kind franchise-based Supercross racing league, announce Hyderabad as the official host city for round 2 of the league. The event officially announced GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli as the venue for ISRL Season 2’s Hyderabad races.

With the introduction of Hyderabad to its list of host cities, ISRL continues to expand its reach while ensuring international standards of infrastructure, athlete welfare, and fan experience.

Fans can experience the thrill live this October–December across major Indian cities – Pune (Oct 25-26), Hyderabad (Dec 6-7), and Kerala (Dec 20-21) – and join the excitement online with #FlirtWithDirt. With the rider line-up now sealed, all roads lead to Pune in October 2025 as ISRL kicks off its second season, promising an unparalleled mix of racing, entertainment, and fan engagement.

A symbolic exchange of the ISRL Helmet along with unveiling of the poster took place at the event, reflecting the strong collaboration between the league and the State Government in promoting the state’s sporting ecosystem. The event was attended by a distinguished gathering of dignitaries like A. P. Jithender Reddy, former MP, Special Representative & Advisor, Government of Telangana at New Delhi and Satish Goud, Treasurer, Telangana Olympic Association.