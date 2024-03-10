Live
- IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant all set to play for DC after obtaining fitness certificate from NCA, says sources
- Mikel Arteta "pleased" with Arsenal's 2-1 win over Brentford in PL
- Maoist encounter in Hazaribag
- President swears in former SC judge Justice A.M. Khanwilkar as Chairperson, Lokpal
- Tripura Police seize drugs valued at Rs 5 crore, 3 held
- All is fine if they win, nothing is fine if they lose: Anurag Thakur on Oppn's comments on EVM, ECI
- Biden raises $10 mln in 24 hours after his State of the Union speech
- Lok Sabha polls: 'Lord Krishna is with us', says Kejriwal in Kurukshetra
- MBB Airport to get international status soon: Tripura CM
- Sandeshkhali will turn around BJP’s fate in LS polls: Bengal LoP
Indian trio of Raju-Akash-Praveen win the junior category race of India Paddle Festival
Led by local boy Raju Pujar, who finished first, the Indian paddlers took all three positions in the U-16 juniors category race in the inaugural India Paddle Festival, here on Sunday.
Raju Pujar finished first with the timing of 4:35 seconds, while Akash Pujar finished second with the timing of 5:35 seconds followed by Praveen Pujar, who finished third with 5:39 seconds, as all the Indian paddlers took the podium.
World No.2 Fernando Perez won the men’s open sprint race 200m category, while in the women’s open sprint race 200m category World No. 2 Esperanza Barerras from Spain finished first.
