Indian Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Hospitalised Due to Dehydration After Weight Loss exercise

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been hospitalized due to severe dehydration following an extreme weight loss effort that saw her engaging in rigorous physical activities throughout the night.

In a bid to qualify for her designated weight class, Phogat reportedly participated in skipping, jogging, and cycling, managing to lose more than 1 kg in a single night. However, the drastic measures took a toll on her health, leading to a fainting episode that necessitated her admission to the hospital.

Adding to the challenging situation, sources indicated that Phogat was disqualified from the 50 kg category by the Olympic Committee for exceeding the weight limit by just 100 grams.

This disqualification not only underscores the pressure athletes face to meet strict weight requirements but also raises concerns over the potential health risks associated with extreme weight management practices.