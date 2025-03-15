India’s challenge ends at Birmingham

Birmingham: India’s Lakshya Sen bowed out of the All England Badminton Championships and so did the women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand after losing their respective quarterfinal matches here on Friday.

Sen exited after a straight-game loss to Chinese world No. 6 Li Shi Feng in the men’s singles quarterfinal. The 2022 finalist, who had narrowly lost a Paris Olympic medal last year, was outplayed 10-21, 16-21 in a 45-minute contest.

Then, the duo of Treesa and Gayatri went down to Chinese second seeds Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning 14-21 10-21 in a match lasting 46 minutes. Treesa and Gayatri failed to recreate their outstanding performance in their round-of-16 victory against South Korea’s Kim Hye Jeong and Kong Hee Yong on Thursday.

The Indians started on a bright note but once the formidable Chinese pair, perhaps the best in the world at the moment, found their footing, there was no stopping them as they tackled everything their opponents threw at them to emerge winners in straight games. With this result, India’s challenge at the prestigious tournament has also come to an end.

Earlier Sen, ranked world No. 15, and who had won his last two matches against Li, including at the Thomas Cup, on the day struggled against his familiar Chinese opponent from the junior class of 2018. Feng stamped his authority early, winning the first game in just 17 minutes. He played composed badminton, avoiding unnecessary risks.

A powerful smash gave him a 9-4 lead, and he entered the break with a solid 11-4 advantage. Sen’s unsuccessful review left him trailing 4-12, but he briefly upped his attack, reducing the gap to 7-12 with a sharp cross-court smash. However, Feng adjusted quickly, mixing up his pace and tactics effectively.

Sen trailed 2-5 but clawed back with better net play, edging ahead 10-8 after a gruelling 37-shot rally. He took a slender three-point lead at the break and kept pace in a tight battle, with a marathon 44-shot exchange locking it at 14-all.

However, the tall Feng upped his aggression, moving ahead 17-15 with a powerful smash. At 15-18, Sen suffered some finger bruises, spilling blood on the court and requiring medical attention and the court had to be cleaned.

The brief stoppage, however, did little to halt Feng’s momentum, as he powered through with another thundering smash to close out the match. Despite the loss, it was a solid campaign for Sen, who had earlier stunned defending champion Jonatan Christie in straight games, avenging his semifinal defeat to the Indonesian last year.

With this result, Feng advanced to the semifinals, where he will face the winner of the match between top seed Shi Yu Qi and Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew. India’s campaign in other categories ended in the second round of the world’s oldest Super 1000 tournament that carries a prize purse of USD 1.45 million.

On Thursday, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pulled out in men’s doubles after an injury, Malvika Bansod exited in women’s singles, and the mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde also fell short.