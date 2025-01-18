India’s squads for England ODIs & Champions Trophy to be announced today

New Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar will be announcing India’s squads for the upcoming three-match One-day International (ODI) series against England and the upcoming Champions Trophy in Mumbai on Saturday.

As per an official statement from the BCCI, the Agarkar-led Men’s Selection Committee will be selecting the squads in Mumbai on Saturday morning. Once the meeting is over and squads are finalised, Rohit and Agarkar will address reporters at 12:30 pm in Wankhede Stadium. The one thing that everyone will be keen to know in the crucial press conference will be the fitness status of Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav. Bumrah didn’t bowl in the second innings of the Sydney Test due to back spasms, raising concerns over his match fitness to play in the upcoming 50-over assignments.

Bumrah has had a history of back injuries, the latest of which kept him out of action for 11 months, before becoming fit in time to play the 2023 ODI World Cup. On the other hand, Kuldeep had been out of action since October last year due to a hernia surgery and has resumed bowling at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

In terms of the squad make-up, Rohit is all but confirmed to be the captain, with Shubman Gill as his opening partner. It would be interesting to see if Yashasvi Jaiswal also gets a look-in, considering he has been a mainstay in Tests and T20Is with his stunning knocks and solidity.