Indonesia Masters: Kidambi Srikanth suffers first-round exit; Sindhu, Saina in action later today

India's ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth suffered a first-round exit at the Indonesia Masters when he lost to Shesar Hiren Rhustavito on Wednesday.

It was Srikanth's second consecutive opening-round loss of 2020. His 21-18, 12-21, 14-21 defeat against the local favourite came just a week after he lost to Taiwan's Chou Tien-Chen in straight games in the first round of Malaysia Masters.

The Indonesian lost the first game on Wednesday but eventually needed only one hour and three minutes to seal the match.

Srikanth will hope to reverse the result when he will face the same opponent in Thailand Masters next week.

Apart from Srikanth, the other Indian who made an early exit from the tournament was Sourabh Verma. Even he won the opening game before going down 21-17, 15-21, 10-21 against China's Lu Guangzu.

India had no luck even in the mixed double category where the Indian pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy were thrashed by South Korea's Ko Sung Hyun and Eom Hye Won 8-21 14-21.

Meanwhile, fifth-seeded PV Sindhu and defending champion Saina Nehwal will be in action in Indonesia later today. While Saina is set to face Japan's Sayaka Takahashi in her opening match, Sindhu was square off against other Japanese Aya Ohori, whom she beat in the second round of the previous tournament, Malaysia Masters.

Saina and Sindhu are expected to win their respective matches today. If they do that, they could face each other in the second round in Jakarta in what would be their fifth meeting at the international level.