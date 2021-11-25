Indonesia Open Sindhu survives scare

New Delhi: Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu advanced to the second round of the women's singles at the Indonesia Open 2021 in Bali on Wednesday after defeating Japans Aya Ohori 17-21, 21-17, 21-17. In the second round, Sindhu will face Germany's Yvonne Li, who edged past Turkish shuttler Neslihan Yigit 19-21, 23-21, 21-13. The world No. 22 Ohori's aggressive play caught Sindhu off guard as she conceded a 13-9 lead in the first game.

However using her experience, Sindhu rallied back to draw level at 15-15 and even took a one-point lead. But Ohori responded with four consecutive points and wrapped up the first game 21-17. In the men's singles, world number 16 B Sai Praneeth clinched a 21-19 21-18 win over France's Toma Junior Popov.

In a repeat of last week's Indonesia Masters quarterfinal, Srikanth once again got the better of compatriot HS Prannoy.

The former world number one Srikanth, who is coming off two back-to-back semifinal finishes at Hylo Open and Indonesia Masters, continued his good run of form as he eked out a 21-15 19-21 21-12 victory over Prannoy in 56 minutes. While Praneeth will next take on Christo Popov of France in the second round, Srikanth will meet the winner of the first round clash between Tokyo Olympics gold medallist second seed Dane Victor Axelsen and Japan's Koki Watanbe.