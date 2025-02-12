International Boxer Mary Kom inspires youth at Khel kumb

Mahahkumbnagar: International boxer Mary Kom participated in the seventh day of 'Khel Maha Kumbh' organized by Krida Bharti and TYC. During a dialogue session titled Khel Samvad Sangam, former Rajya Sabha MP and multi-time world champion Mary Kom praised Yogi for his significant support of athletes in Uttar Pradesh and urged young players to strive for medals.

Mary Kom who attended the Khel Maha Kumbh and stated that Chief Minister Yogi has created a remarkable environment for sports. She emphasized that it is now up to the youth of the state to bring home medals. While speaking on stage at the Khel Maha Kumbh, the world-famous boxer Mary Kom inspired the youth with her mantra of victory. She expressed that passion and patience are the fundamental keys to her success.

Her goal is to make boxing as popular as cricket. The UP Sports Minister will conclude the grand 'Khel Maha Kumbh' on February 13.

She stated, "I played every sport during my childhood, not knowing about boxing at that time. I grew up in poverty, subsisting mainly on rice, but my passion for sports never waned. When I began boxing, I made it my goal to reach the top.

"I want to tell young athletes that whatever you pursue, focus on it completely, work with dedication, maintain a strong mindset, stay disciplined, and keep your passion alive; victory will come to you."

Mary Kom expressed her desire for other sports to achieve the same level of popularity as cricket. She remarked, "I became a world champion after competing with over 30 countries, yet women's boxing hasn’t received significant recognition, which I regret." She added, "After marriage and having children, I returned to boxing with even more determination driven by the thought of achieving better results and the hunger for medals."

Meanwhile, in the archery competition at Khel Maha Kumbh, young stars showcased their remarkable skills, securing gold medals. Ishu Singh from Mathura won in the senior boys' category, while Rakhi from Shamli claimed gold in the senior girls’ category. In the junior categories, Hari Shukla from Kanpur and Khushi Srivastava from Ghazipur also won gold medals. International coaches Vishal and Rajababu were present as judges. The state’s sports minister will conclude the event on Thursday. Special guests at the program included BJP MP from Odisha, Sukanto Kumar Panigrahi, and Patanjali's contact head, Bajrang Dev, Additionally, Krida Bharti's state vice-president Angad Singh, regional coordinator Rajat Dixit, Kashi province president Pankaj Srivastava, Kashi province vice-president Dinesh Jaiswal, and various officials and players from Krida Bharti were also in attendance.