IPL 2022: Our batting performance was 'perfect', says Rishabh Pant after DC's win over SRH

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant called his side's batting performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) "perfect" in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Thursday.



Batting first, DC posted 207 for 3 in 20 overs. Opening batsman, David Warner, top-scored with his knock of 92 off 58, while Windies batter Rovman Powell played incredible innings where he scored 67 off just 35 deliveries.

Chasing the target, SRH fell short by 21 runs at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday.

"There is always room for improvement, but it's close to a perfect game for us as a batting unit. I was calm about myself. In high chases, the other team needs 10-12 runs per over, it's difficult to hit till the 20th over. I was telling the bowlers to be calm," said Pant at the post-match presentation.

Pant heaped praise on Man of the Match Warner, who struck his 12 fours and three sixes and scored at a strike rate of 158.62 against his former franchise SRH.

"The way he [Warner] batted, the way he paced the innings, it's one of the best innings. We knew what he [Powell] can give us, we backed him and he's coming out with flying colours now. We are just taking one game at a time and trying to give our 100%. I got out to a full toss, that's part and parcel of the game. Good and important win for us," added Pant.

Meanwhile, Australian explosive batsman Warner said that he believed if he played his strokes well, he could have a fine innings, which he eventually did. The former SRH skipper admitted that towards the end of his 58-ball knock, he was "cooked" because of the Mumbai humidity.

At the post-match presentation, Warner was asked if playing against SRH gave him extra motivation, considering he ended his stint with them on a sour note. To which, the opener replied." I didn't need extra motivation, we've seen what's happened before in the past, it was good to get the win on the board."

"Having Rovman at the other end was amazing. I was glad he was at the other end. It was a little bit silly of me to try and run fast (while batting with Powell). He hit some clean and ... gee ... they go a long way. And even Livo (Livingstone) the other day - 117m. These guys are clearing these fences like anything. (On playing the switch-hit) I thought he (Bhuvi) was going to bowl a yorker, it was wider.

As I tried to turn, I actually saw Jos play one recently, so I practised that in the nets. I bat right-handed in the nets against the spinners sometimes. You got to try these shots. I premeditated to try and reverse it, but when it was bowled there, I just tried to back-cut it and it came off. I said to him (Powell), I am running two no matter what and I don't care if I get run out. I am just glad he could clear the fence," added Warner in the same interview.

With 10 points in 10 matches, Delhi are placed fifth in the IPL 2022 table. SRH have as many points but due to a lower run rate, Kane Williamson and Co are in the sixth spot.

SRH next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium. On the same day, DC lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.