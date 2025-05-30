IPL 2025: GT vs MI Eliminator – Weather, Stakes & What Happens If It Rains

Live
Gujarat Titans face Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 Eliminator. Here’s what’s at stake, the weather forecast, and what happens if rain stops play.
The stage is set for a thrilling battle in the IPL 2025 season. Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will face each other in a few hours at the Mullanpur venue in Chandigarh. This is an eliminator match—the losing team will have to go home. The winning team will advance to face Punjab Kings, who lost in Qualifier 1, in Qualifier 2. Royal Challengers Bangalore, which defeated Punjab Kings on Thursday, secured its spot in the final ahead of all other teams.
Gujarat Titans, who were at the top of the points table until yesterday, have dropped to third place after two consecutive losses. Mumbai Indians are in fourth place after losing two of their last three matches. What if the crucial eliminator match between Gujarat and Mumbai is called off due to rain? Sports fans are debating which team would benefit.
According to the weather report, there is no threat of rain for the match. The chances of rain are very low. The maximum temperature is expected to be 37 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 25 degrees. The Qualifier 1 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore was also held at the Mullanpur venue on Thursday, and rain did not disrupt that game. The match on Friday will likely proceed without any problems
However, if rain stops the match and it is abandoned, Gujarat Titans will qualify for Qualifier 2 due to their higher position in the points table after the group stage. They will get the chance to face Punjab Kings. Mumbai Indians will be eliminated from the IPL. This means that if the match is canceled, it will be a loss for Mumbai Indians.
Another important point is that there is no reserve day for the eliminator match. This means that if the match is canceled for any reason, it cannot be rescheduled. But since the chances of rain are very low, fans can look forward to watching a fierce battle between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.