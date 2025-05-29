IPL 2025 Playoffs Begin: Punjab Kings Face RCB in Qualifier-1, Chance for New Champion

The IPL 2025 season has reached its final stages, with the playoffs kicking off today (May 29). The first Qualifier will be held in Mullanpur, featuring a clash between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the top two teams on the points table. The winner of this crucial match will directly qualify for the final.

Tomorrow (May 30), the Eliminator match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will also take place in Mullanpur. The loser of Qualifier-1 will face the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier-2 for a place in the final.

Only Once in 14 Seasons

The playoff format was introduced in 2011, and in the 14 seasons since, only once has a team from the Eliminator gone on to win the title. That remarkable feat was achieved in 2016 by Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by David Warner. They defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator, stunned Gujarat Lions in Qualifier-2, and then beat RCB in the final by 8 runs.

In all other 13 seasons, the champion has always come from the top 2 positions on the points table.

Tough Road Ahead for Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans

Finishing in third or fourth place rarely leads to championship success. To win the title, a team must win three consecutive matches — the Eliminator, Qualifier-2, and the Final.

Mumbai Indians have reached the playoffs 10 times, won the title 5 times, and were runners-up once. However, history shows that third or fourth place has not been favorable for them. In 2011 and 2012, they reached Qualifier-2 but couldn’t make the final. In 2014 and 2023, they were knocked out in the Eliminator.

Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, made a dream debut by winning the title in their first season (2022), then finished as runners-up in 2023, but dropped to eighth place last year.

Will We See a New Champion This Year?

One of Mumbai or Gujarat is guaranteed to play in Qualifier-2. If the loser of Qualifier-1 beats that team, we could see a new IPL champion this year. That’s because neither Punjab Kings nor RCB has ever won an IPL title.

RCB has reached the final three times (2009, 2011, 2016) but failed to lift the trophy. Punjab Kings have reached the final only once in 2014, where they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders. Now, after years of waiting, they’re back in the title race.