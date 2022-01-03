ISL: Odisha face stern Mumbai test

Vasco da Gama (Goa): Odisha FC will face a stern test against Mumbai City FC when the two sides meet in their Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, here on Monday. Odisha suffered a heavy 6-1 defeat to Hyderabad FC in their last outing, underlining their drop in form since the first few games where they looked very good.

The Kiko Ramirez-coached side have been poor defensively, conceding 20 goals in 8 games this season, the worst record so far. In 2020-21 ISL, Odisha ended with the worst defensive record conceding 44 goals in 20 games with just one clean sheet. For defending champions Mumbai, it will be about consolidating their lead after dropping points in the last two matches.

The Islanders lost to Kerala Blasters FC and drew with NorthEast United FC in a high-scoring encounter, allowing teams like Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan to close the gap on them.