ISL: Top spot up for grabs as Bengaluru host Odisha

Bengaluru : An intriguing Indian Super League (ISL) duel is on the cards as Bengaluru FC face Odisha FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Wednesday.

Bengaluru FC, the defending champions, are coming off a 2-0 defeat against Mumbai City FC and will be eager to get back to winning ways. Odisha FC, on the other hand, are on a four-game winning streak which has established them firmly in the top four.

Interestingly, a win on Wednesday could see either side rise to the top of the table.

Bengaluru, currently third on the table with 22 points, can leapfrog both FC Goa and ATK who have 24 points each, with a win. Odisha, who have 21, can go level with Goa and ATK.

Carles Cuadrat's side have had a water-tight defence this season, conceding just nine goals in 13 games.

But the Spanish coach would not be happy after two defensive errors helped Mumbai City beat them in the last game. He will hope that was just an aberration. Moreover, Bengaluru have conceded just four goals at home.

Another worry for Bengaluru will be their attack. Apart from Sunil Chhetri, who has scored eight goals, none of the forwards have given meaningful contributions.