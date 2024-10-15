ISSF World Cup Final: Arjun finishes fifth in 10m air rifle men, Divyansh eighth

New Delhi: Arjun Babuta finished on fifth place in the men's 10m air rifle event at the ISSF World Cup Final Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun on Tuesday after leading on top for most part of the medal round.

Babuta, who narrowly missed out on medal at the Paris Olympics after finishing fourth in the the men’s 10m air rifle, was leading in the early stages of final but a 9.8 make him fell out of medal contention as he slipped directly into the fifth spot, in what was a shocking turnaround. He scored a total of 188.3 points.

China's Lihao Sheng clinched gold while Peni Istvan of Hungary bagged silver and Jiri Privratsky toook bronze.

Another Indian in the 10m air rifle final Divyansh Panwar also failed to secure a spot on the podium, finishing in a disappointing eighth place with 124.0 points.

Earlier, Babuta and Divyansh were placed second and fifth with 631.6 and 631.2 points, respectively, in the qualification to make the cut for the 8-man final.