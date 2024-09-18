Italy's FIFA WC 90' hero Salvatore ‘Toto’ Schillaci dies at 59

Palermo: Italy football legend Salvatore ‘Toto’ Schillaci, the topscorer of the 1990 FIFA World Cup, has passed away aged 59 after the striker was admitted in a hospital in Palermo last week.

The former Italy and Juventus striker was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2022. Following him being admitted into the hospital, a hospital statement said he was "receiving treatment to stabilise his heartbeat".

"We immediately fell in love with Toto. His desire, his story, his being so wonderfully passionate, and it showed in every game he played. We at Juve were lucky enough to get excited about him before, in that incredible summer of 1990, the whole of Italy did, captivated by those wonderfully energetic celebrations of his," read the statement by Juventus.

"Because Toto arrived at Juve in 1989, and in that season he scored 15 goals in the league, four in the UEFA Cup and two in the Coppa Italia. Numbers that earned him the Azzurri shirt in the Italian World Cup, which - also thanks to him - became what we all remember as those ‘Magical Nights’," it added.

Toto’s first goal at the 1990 World Cup came against Austria followed by a strike against the United States of America, both of which he scored after coming on as a substitute, saw him earn his place in the starting XI.

Goals against Uruguay and Ireland propelled Italy to the semi-finals where they lost against Argentina, in a game where he scored a goal, on penalties.

Despite the exit, Toto’s sixth goal ,which saw him seal the golden boot and player of the tournament honour, came against England in the third-place match.

“Top scorer in the competition and, with the national team, third, for an immense collective dream only stopped by those penalty kicks in Naples. His Juventus story went on for another two years, until 1992, making 132 appearances and scoring 36 goals - thirty-six of those magnificent strikes that we now watch over with a lump in our throats. Ciao, Toto. Thank you," concluded the statement.

The striker ended his career having scored 36 goals for Juventus in 132 games whilst scoring seven goals for Italy with 16 appearances to his name.

Tito's passing has left the nation in mourning one of their greatest sporting icons. Many took to social media to acknowledge his passing and pay their respects.

"A football icon leaves us, a man who entered the hearts of Italians and sports lovers around the world. Salvatore Schillaci, known to all as Totò, the bomber of the magical nights of Italia '90. Thank you for the emotions you gave us, for making us dream, rejoice, embrace and wave our flags. Have a good trip, champion," said Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"His irrepressible celebrations, in which his face was a symbol of shared joy, will forever remain the common heritage of Italian football, Totò was a great footballer and a tenacious symbol of will and redemption. He knew how excite the Azzurri fans because his football smacked of passion. And it is precisely this indomitable spirit that has made him appreciated by everyone and will make him immortal," said Italian Football Association (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina.

"His desire to emerge and to reach the highest levels in football has been and continues to be a source of inspiration for the many young people who follow the dream of playing in Serie A," said Lorenzo Casini, Serie A president.