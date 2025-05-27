Jr shooting World Cup: Tejaswini wins gold

New Delhi: In a stunning result, Tejaswini of India bagged gold in the women’s 25m pistol event, on the final day of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup in Suhl, to help India clinch the top spot in the medal standings ahead of fellow powerhouses China.

It was the 20-year-old from Haryana’s first individual world cup medal, India’s 11th of the campaign and their third gold, to go with four silver and bronze medals each. China also won three golds but have just an additional bronze in their tally.

The Indian shot 31 in the final as Alina Nestsiarovich of the Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN) shot 29 for silver and Hungary’s Miriam Jako, 23, for the bronze medal.

It was a memorable effort from Tejaswini, who began the day 24th on the grid, after day one of qualification had yielded 282 out of a possible 300 points. In the second rapid-fire round today, she shot a strong 293, which gave her a total of 575 and fourth place overall in the 50-strong field.

She would be the only Indian among four to make the top-eight, as Riya Shirish Thatte, the best placed overnight, shot a 92 in her final rapid-fire series to total 569, thereby missing out by four points, as Miriam, a double junior European Champion, took the eighth spot.

As the 10-series of five rapid-fire shots final began, Tejawini blasted off the blocks with two successive scores of four and had 16-year-old Chinese qualification topper Zhao Taotao for company.